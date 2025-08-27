B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $9.75 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $309.89 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.