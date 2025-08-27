EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 160,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,793. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.33. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $55,093,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 378.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 553,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $21,166,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

