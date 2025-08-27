KilterHowling LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

KilterHowling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

