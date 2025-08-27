Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,052 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $59,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $196.97 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

