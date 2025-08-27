FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 68.8% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 50,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $476.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

