Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 116.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 6.7% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after buying an additional 1,194,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $596.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

