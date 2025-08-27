Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,795 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 127,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.