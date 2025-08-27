Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,312 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

