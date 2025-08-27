UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 2.0%

BOX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,398. BOX has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%.The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,125.78. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,944.75. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,371 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.