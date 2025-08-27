MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,830 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.87% of MongoDB worth $124,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $128,706,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 134.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 690,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,162,000 after purchasing an additional 396,311 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $214.34 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average of $206.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

