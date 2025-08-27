Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $757,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.