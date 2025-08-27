Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

8/27/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $813.00 to $831.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $940.00 to $812.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $688.00 to $695.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $761.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $754.00.

8/1/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/1/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $810.00 to $815.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $584.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $754.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

