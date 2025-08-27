Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 190,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,765,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,792,000 after buying an additional 671,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,426,000 after buying an additional 326,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,201,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,980,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,533,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

