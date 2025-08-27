Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

TEN stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $650.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

