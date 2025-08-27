Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $212.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

