RB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,393,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 127,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 8,047 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $1,253,320.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 474,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,887,644.25. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $167,587.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,743. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

