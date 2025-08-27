Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 115 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $944,334,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,018,000 after purchasing an additional 882,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $748.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $749.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

