iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $112.8120 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

