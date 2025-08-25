Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $90,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 80,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $183.50 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

