Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,566 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $266.7680 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average of $226.68. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

