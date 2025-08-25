Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 449,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 4.2%

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $73.5610 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

