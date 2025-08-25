Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $114.7810 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.