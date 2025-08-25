Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,218 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up approximately 1.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Gentex worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 629,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gentex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 124.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 842.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 367,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

