Orion Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,383 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,318. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Trimble Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

