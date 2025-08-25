Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $395.12 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.20. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.