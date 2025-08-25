Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $395.12 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.20. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
