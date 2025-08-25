South Plains Financial Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

South Plains Financial Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $71.1740 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

