SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $190.7530 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

