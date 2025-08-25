Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.0980 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

