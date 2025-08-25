Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO Shares Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,404 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,579 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 0.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO opened at $76.43 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

