Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,633,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,284 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.42 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $852.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.87%.The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

