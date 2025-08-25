Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,141,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $95.2040 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

