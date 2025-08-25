Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 3.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $30,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $249.53 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

