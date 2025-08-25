Comerica Bank Has $38.30 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Fiserv by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 84,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $139.2960 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.35.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

