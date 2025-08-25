Bank of Hawaii Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $190.2960 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $216.85.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,650. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

