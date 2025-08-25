WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.0050 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.4201 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

