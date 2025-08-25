United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $88.7140 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

