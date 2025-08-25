iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Reduced by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 618,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.