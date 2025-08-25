Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Buys 448 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $295.9920 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The company has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

