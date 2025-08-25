WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 842,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,335,000 after acquiring an additional 185,670 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $149.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

