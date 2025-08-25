Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 93,111 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.