Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 166 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $158.5140 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $50,169.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,988.08. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

