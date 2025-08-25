WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 711 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enbridge by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,400,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $47.9450 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

