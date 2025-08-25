CSM Advisors LLC Takes $36.66 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 797,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,656,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 138,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 355.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 450,143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 380,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 143,316 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

