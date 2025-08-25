eCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.78 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $426.00 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00006028 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.23 or 0.00507963 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00024048 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000038 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,911,039,047,581 coins and its circulating supply is 19,911,020,297,581 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
