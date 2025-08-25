CSM Advisors LLC Buys 725 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

