Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.34 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $42.80 million and $15.34 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,341.45 or 0.99708729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.53 or 0.00377486 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00475692 USD and is up 24.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $14,810,700.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.