Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $263.5780 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

