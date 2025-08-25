CSM Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

A opened at $121.4920 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

