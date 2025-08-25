Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). In a filing disclosed on August 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on July 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) on 6/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AON (NYSE:AON) on 5/27/2025.

ABT traded up $0.1710 on Monday, reaching $132.7610. 2,061,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $131.31. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

