Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Applied Materials stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.1650 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.3250. 2,077,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.